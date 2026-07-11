FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kerala toddler dies days after anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked over family's negligence claims

Kerala toddler dies days after anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked over famil

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan opens up on his love for Mumbai, admits his admiration for India, reveals he wanted to premiere THIS film, but...

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan reveals he wanted to premiere THIS film, but...

World Population Day: How India's young population can make it an economic superpower?

World Population Day: How India's young population can make it an economic super

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Narottam Mishra appeals for calm after violent protest by supporters leaves 6 security personnel injured

BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Saturday appealed to party workers to maintain calm and refrain from any form of protest after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied him a ticket for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 02:25 PM IST

Narottam Mishra appeals for calm after violent protest by supporters leaves 6 security personnel injured
BJP leader Narottam Mishra appealed for peace amid violent protest (ANI, PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Saturday appealed to party workers to maintain calm and refrain from any form of protest after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied him a ticket for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll. 

Narottam Mishra appeals for peace 

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said the party's decision should be respected and urged workers not to resort to extreme measures such as pouring petrol or kerosene in protest. He said differences of opinion should be expressed through appropriate party forums and not in such a manner. 

"This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such actions. Within the party forum, views are expressed in an appropriate manner. They are not conveyed in this fashion," he said. 

Violent protest 

His appeal came after large-scale protests by his supporters turned violent in Datia, disrupting traffic across four districts after demonstrators blocked National Highway-44 for nearly 11 hours, causing nearly 15 km-long congestion that also affected adjoining districts. 

Datia Superintendent of Police Mayur Khandelwal said over 3,000 protesters attempted to disrupt normalcy in the city by blocking the highway and forcing markets to shut down. 

Datia District Magistrate Swapnil Wankhede said the blockade began on Friday evening and continued till around 5 am on Saturday, causing a traffic jam stretching 20-25 kilometres and affecting Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri and Gwalior districts. 

"The traffic jam persisted until 5 AM, lasting roughly eleven hours... Many buses and ambulances were stuck in the gridlock," Wankhede told ANI. 

The District Magistrate said the administration spent the entire night trying to persuade protesters to withdraw the blockade peacefully. However, when negotiations failed, protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, prompting police to use tear gas. 

He added that the administration refrained from using lathi-charge and instead relied on persuasion and tear gas to disperse the crowd. 

According to Wankhede, protesters later entered an office building and continued pelting stones at police personnel from inside. 

He said eight police personnel suffered serious injuries, including the SDPO, Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional SP. Wankhede himself also sustained a head injury despite wearing a helmet. Several police vehicles and trucks were damaged during the violence.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kerala toddler dies days after anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked over family's negligence claims
Kerala toddler dies days after anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked over famil
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan opens up on his love for Mumbai, admits his admiration for India, reveals he wanted to premiere THIS film, but...
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan reveals he wanted to premiere THIS film, but...
World Population Day: How India's young population can make it an economic superpower?
World Population Day: How India's young population can make it an economic super
IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson replace Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Playing XI?
IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Samson replace Sooryavanshi in Playing XI?
Narottam Mishra appeals for calm after violent protest by supporters leaves 6 security personnel injured
Datia Assembly Bypoll: Narottam Mishra appeals for calm amid protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement