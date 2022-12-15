Data reveals more than 650 acid attacks in India in three years, West Bengal tops list, followed by Uttar Pradesh

File Photo

The government of India is continually working towards bolstering the current laws to deal with blatant crimes like acid attacks in the country, but the number of such cases keeps on increasing.

Now, according to the latest data revealed by Crime of India, 659 total cases were registered under acid attacks between 2018 and 2020.

The state of West Bengal topped the list with a total of 160 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 115 cases and Odisha in third with 35 cases.

These states were followed by Madhya Pradesh with 34 acid attack cases, Bihar with 30, Punjab with 29, Gujarat with 27, Kerala with 27, and Delhi with 23 cases during these three years from 2018 to 2020.

List of acid attack cases between 2018 and 2020

The Crime in India sources revealed that states like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim registered no acid attack cases in these three years, from 2018-2020.

The data further showed that Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry are among the Union Territories that did not register any cases of acid attack during these three years.