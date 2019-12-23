Daryaganj Violence: Delhi court dismisses bail plea filed by 15 accused, sends them to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail plea filed by 15 accused in the Daryaganj violence case.

Metropolitan magistrate Kapil Kumar dismissed the petitions citing that there was no sufficient ground to provide relief to the accused. Kumar ordered to send the accused to 14-day judicial custody.

Responding to the court's query about the reason for their arrest, the police stated that the accused had pelted stones at them.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the accused, argued that they should not be kept behind bars as there was no CCTV footage of them committing violence.

However, her plea was denied by the court which passed the order after the expiration of their two-day judicial custody.

On Saturday, those arrested in connection with the violence in the Daryaganj area were sent to two days' judicial custody.

Friday's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi near Jama Masjid turned violent in the evening after police used force against the protesters to disperse them. They torched a vehicle while fleeing from the protest site.

Delhi Police has arrested 55 people across the national capital for violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Among those arrested, 11 people are linked with violence in Jamia Nagar, 23 from Northeast Delhi, 5 from Seemapuri and 16 for Friday's violence in the Daryaganj area.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was among those arrested for violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj. Aazad has been sent for 14-day judicial custody.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.