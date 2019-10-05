Darkness looms over Dong, the land of 'first sun'

As India and China prepare for the high-profile meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, on October 11, the 'last village' of the country along the northeastern border between the two countries continues to be at the receiving end of the fragile peace that exists between the two countries.

Located in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, Dong is the first village in the country to welcome sunlight every dawn. The village has a small population of just 25 to 30 people who live in seven-odd households of the village. The village receives sun rays between 4:30 am to 4:45 am.

However, the lives of residents of Dong fail to shine, contrary to the sun. The people living here have been facing great adversities. Devoid of basic amenities like electricity, water and healthcare, the people consider themselves an abandoned lot.

Speaking to Zee Media, a woman in the village said, "There is no hospital or a doctor nearby. The modes of transportation and medium of connectivity are miserable, and it becomes almost impossible for us to give proper and timely treatment."

Though the village has a tremendous potential to grow as a tourist destination, due to the mountains and the river Lohit flowing near the village, the footfall continues to be very less. "We rarely receive some two or three tourists, that too relatives of someone from the Army," said another villager.

The state government has built a guest house in the village specifically for tourists. However, it remains deserted for want of tourists. "The main reason is the lack of connectivity in the area. People often avoid coming here due to lack of mobile phones and roads," he said.

According to an Army official, if a small copter-like Pawan Hans is introduced at a cheaper rate from Dibrugarh, then this place can become a big tourist place.

The villagers are hoping that just like the Army, the government too do its bit to help mitigate their sufferings.

