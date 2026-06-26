'Darkest chapter in history of Indian democracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Emergency anniversary

Marking the 51st anniversary of the Emergency, CM Gupta said that the period witnessed the suppression of civil liberties, restrictions on press freedom, and curbs on freedom of expression.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday termed the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975 as the "darkest chapter" in the history of Indian democracy, saying that it dealt a severe blow to democratic institutions and constitutional values. Marking the 51st anniversary of the Emergency, CM Gupta said the period witnessed the suppression of civil liberties, restrictions on press freedom, and curbs on freedom of expression. In a post on X, the chief minister said the decision taken by the then Congress government under former prime minister Indira Gandhi reflected what she described as the party's "dictatorial mindset."

Gupta wrote in her post: "That night of 25 June 1975 is the darkest chapter in the history of Indian democracy, which the country is today remembering as 'Constitution Murder Day.' The Emergency was the biggest blow to India's democracy and Constitution. This decision by the Congress government, led by then Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi, dealt a deep blow to democratic systems. During that era, civil rights were trampled, locks were placed on press freedom, and the freedom of expression was throttled. This decision, taken in the arrogance of power, is the biggest symbol of the Congress party's dictatorial mindset. Unfortunately, the Congress remains afflicted by this same mindset even today. Many people who struggled to protect democracy faced repression and unbearable torture. This day inspires us to strengthen our resolve to protect democratic values, constitutional norms, and civil rights."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tribute to those who opposed the Emergency, describing June 25, 1975 as a day whose consequences the country can never forget. In a post on X, Khattar said that the Congress prioritised power over democratic principles by imposing the Emergency. "June 25, 1975 is that dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy, the horrors of which the nation can never forget. By imposing an emergency overnight on the country, Congress proved that for it, power is paramount, not democracy and the Constitution."

The Emergency, which is considered one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history, was imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi from June 1975 to March 1977. It brought significant changes to India's constitutional, legal, and administrative systems as there were political arrests, mass forced sterilisation, and beautification drives. Following its withdrawal, an inquiry was set up and legal provisions were amended to regulate future use of Emergency powers. The government of India officially designated June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas (Constitution Murder Day) to commemorate the event and reaffirm the nation's commitment to democratic values.