Darjeeling: Mamata Banerjee issues advisory for tourists stranded in flood-hit region: 'Stay put where...'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she was "deeply worried" that several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden heavy rains and assured that all necessary assistance would be sent to the affected families immediately. In a post shared on X, West Bengal CM said, "I am deeply worried and concerned that several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night as well as due to the rush of excessive river waters in our State from outside."

Mamata Banerjee gives update on North Bengal devastation

Banerjee added that widespread devastation struck North Bengal after torrential rains exceeding 300 mm in just 12 hours caused disasters. "Yesterday night there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused disasters," she said. Expressing her condolences, she said, "We have been shocked and saddened to know that we have lost some brothers and sisters in the situation evolved by huge rainfall and river floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and shall send all assistance to the families immediately."



"Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged and flooded, huge tracts of land in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar have been inundated. There have been reports of worrying damages and losses particularly in Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara and Alipurduar," the CM further said.



Mamata Banerjee's advice to tourists



Banerjee added that she has been monitoring the situation continuously and held a virtual meeting with the Chief Secretary. "I have been monitoring the situation from last night on round- the- clock basis. I have held virtual meeting with Chief Secretary, DG of Police, the North Bengal DMs and SPs, and the meeting has been attended also by public representatives like Gautam Deb and Anit Thapa. I am in constant touch and am personally going to North Bengal with my Chief Secretary tomorrow in this connection," she said.



Advising tourists stranded in the region to stay where they are until safely evacuated, she said, "Meanwhile, we are advising the tourists in North Bengal to stay put where they are till our police evacuates them safely. Rescue costs are ours and tourists need not be anxious." "Some places ( like Mirik, due to natural position) have been affected severely, while many other places are also under our intensive monitoring. I am personally keeping information, giving instructions and surveying the situations continually. Our officers and police will reach out all assistance to all affected persons everywhere," the CM added.



Darjeeling landslide claims lives, road blockages



Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in North Bengal has triggered landslides and severe waterlogging, leading to extensive damage, road blockages, and loss of lives in several districts, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. According to Abhishek Roy, Additional SP Kurseong, seven bodies have been recovered from the debris, with two more people still missing. The landslide occurred at Dilaram on the Kurseong road, blocking the route to Darjeeling. Other roads, including Rohini Road, have also been affected, while Tindharia Road remains operational. The police and local authorities are working to evacuate tourists from Mirik through Tindharia Road within the next three to four hours. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been dispatched to assist in rescue operations. Movement of vehicles has been restricted on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road after a portion of the Dudhia iron bridge collapsed due to incessant rainfall in the region.



(With inputs from ANI)