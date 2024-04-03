Darjeeling Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know key candidates, polling date, past winner, other important details

The Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, starting in the third week of this month.TMC's Gopal Lama will be facing BJP's Raju Bista from the Darjeeling seat.

In the 2019 general elections, the Darjeeling seat was won by the BJP's candidate, Raju Bista, by securing 750,067 votes, followed by the Congress's Amar Singh Rai with 336,624 votes.

Trinamool Congress candidate Sankar Malakar ended up in third place with 65,186 votes.

TMC announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier on March 10.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state.

The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had a stronger hold with 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 2 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 4 seats.