Darjeeling landslide: At least 6 dead after bridge collapse, roads cut off; IMD warns of...

Multiple deaths have been reported in the areas of Darjeeling after the iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia collapsed, cutting off the road between Siliguri and Mirik. Continuous rainfall overnight caused significant damage in the Siliguri region, resulting in the collapse of a bridge over

Darjeeling has been hit by severe landslides and a bridge collapse due to heavy rainfall, resulting in at least six deaths. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the region, indicating heavy rainfall is expected.



Darjeeling landslide

Multiple deaths have been reported in the areas of Darjeeling after the iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia collapsed, cutting off the road between Siliguri and Mirik. Continuous rainfall overnight caused significant damage in the Siliguri region, resulting in the collapse of a bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia. The bridge, which connects Siliguri to Mirik, has been closed to vehicular traffic, causing disruptions in the area. Residents living near the riverbanks have been put on high alert, and police from the Garidhura outpost are actively patrolling the area.

The officials have warned that the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim districts bear the brunt of the torrential downpours.

Kalimpong landslide

Multiple landslides have been reported in Kalimpong, West Bengal, on Saturday due to continuous rainfall; however, no major damage or casualties have been reported so far. According to Kalimpong Superintendent of Police (SP), Shrihari Pandey, NH10 has been affected by multiple landslides, and traffic on NH10 is currently closed. NH717A, an alternative highway to Sikkim, has also been affected by landslides near the Reshi border, and traffic movement to Sikkim is disrupted. The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is working closely with the district administration and police to clear debris and restore road connectivity on both affected highways as soon as possible, Kalimpong SP said.



IMD predicts more rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very Heavy rain (07-20 cm) at one or two places over the district. Due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Odisha and West Bengal. The weather department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Coochbehar for October 5, with heavy rain expected to continue. A red alert has been issued for Alipurduar, while yellow warnings apply to North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda, according to reports.



(With inputs from agencies)