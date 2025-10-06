Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Darjeeling landslide: At least 20 killed, homes swept away, CM to visit site today

Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17, says every production house has her 'horrible biodata and..'

Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you need to know

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp together for the first time at Abhinav Mishra's 'The Shrine'

Mohanlal gets honoured by Kerala Chief Minister after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, pens heartfelt note: 'Moments like these fill...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt with AIR 23, but went viral for THIS reason, it is...

Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings, wishes

Bigg Boss 19: Abhihsek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife, after she accused him of infidelity: 'I didn’t imagine that my past..'

Rajasthan: 6 dead after massive fire breaks out at Jaipur hospital fire, kin slam staff for negligence

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more shower till...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Darjeeling landslide: At least 20 killed, homes swept away, CM to visit site today

Darjeeling landslide: At least 20 killed, homes swept away, CM to visit site

Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17, says every production house has her 'horrible biodata and..'

Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17

Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you need to know

Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

Darjeeling landslide: At least 20 killed, homes swept away, CM to visit site today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Darjeeling today. She chaired an emergency meeting on the north Bengal floods on Sunday.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 08:50 AM IST

Darjeeling landslide: At least 20 killed, homes swept away, CM to visit site today
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the midst of widespread destruction, officials reported that at least 20 people, including children, were killed on Sunday when unrelenting rain caused one of the worst landslides in ten years across the Mirik and Darjeeling hills. The landslides swept away homes, cut off roads, isolated villages, and left hundreds of tourists stranded.

Reports from the district government and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) indicate that fatalities were reported from a number of sites, including Nagrakata, Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and the Mirik Lake area.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming”. “As of now, the death toll is 20. It is likely to go up,” Guha told PTI.

The NDRF reports that seven injured individuals have been rescued from debris, while 11 people have died in Mirik, the area most hit.

Even though rescue teams were working around the clock in collaboration with the police, local government, and emergency response units, seven persons were murdered in the Darjeeling subdivision.

“Seven deaths have been reported due to a major landslide in Darjeeling subdivision triggered by heavy rainfall since last night,” Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha said.

Officials said the landslides have left a trail of destruction and are the deadliest since the 2015 Darjeeling landslide that killed around 40 people.

Communication lines have broken, highways have been buried in heavy mud, and entire slopes have collapsed.

A vital lifeline that connects a number of hamlets, the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, is still blocked.

Amid the pandemonium, hundreds of visitors who had flocked to the hills for Durga Puja and post-festive vacations were left stranded.  Families traveling to Mirik, Ghoom, and Lepchajagat from Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly were compelled to stay indoors due to the hills being inundated with rain since Saturday night.

The iron bridge that connects Siliguri to the Mirik-Darjeeling route is broken, preventing access to the area, and road connection throughout Darjeeling and North Sikkim is still seriously interrupted, according to the NDRF.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a 24-hour control room, conducted a high-level meeting in the state secretariat Nabanna as the situation deteriorated, and announced that she will travel to North Bengal on Monday, October 6, to evaluate the situation.

She also announced compensation for the victims.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Darjeeling today. She chaired an emergency meeting on the north Bengal floods on Sunday. “On Saturday night, there was sudden rainfall, exceeding 300 mm, in 12 hours in north Bengal. Simultaneously, there was an excessive flow of water into the Sankosh and generally, the flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused a disaster. We are shocked and saddened to know that we lost some brothers and sisters… I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and shall send all assistance to them immediately," Banerjee said.

“I have been monitoring the situation around the clock since Saturday night. I held a virtual meeting with the chief secretary, the DG of police and North Bengal DMs and SPs. The meeting was attended by Gautam Deb and Anit Thapa. I will go to North Bengal with my chief secretary on Monday," she added.

Police Advisory for Tourists

“Due to heavy rainfall last night, landslides have occurred on some roads in Darjeeling, affecting traffic movement. Our teams are working to clear the roads. Tourists who are stranded or require assistance may contact the Darjeeling Police Control Room at +91 91478 89078 or via WhatsApp," the advisory said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Massive explosion at coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad: 2 dead, videos show severe damage; Police suspect blast caused by...
Massive explosion at coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, 2 dead...
Bihar Election 2025: EC caps 1200 voters at each polling booth; check key changes
Bihar Election: 1200 voters at each polling booth, and other key changes
Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station
Another hate crime? 27-year-old student from Hyderabad killed in US
Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened
Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women
Why is China one of world’s worst human traffickers? US State department report says...; India, Pakistan on watch due to...
Why is China one of world’s worst human traffickers? US State department...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE