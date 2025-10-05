Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Darjeeling: 17 dead after massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, tourist spot closed as key routes cut off

At least 17 people dead, after a massive landslide in Darjeeling, North Bengal due to heavy rainfall.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 02:19 PM IST

Darjeeling: 17 dead after massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, tourist spot closed as key routes cut off
At least 17 people dead, after a massive landslide in Darjeeling, North Bengal due to heavy rainfall. Road connectivity to many key routes has been cut off including, Darjeeling to Siliguri and Bengal to Sikkim.  Rescue operation underway as tourists stranded. Rainfall triggered landslides in areas of Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari.

CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Darjeeling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Darjeeling tomorrow. CM has urged torist in North bengal to stay where they are. She said Police will resuce them.

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Darjeeling

PM Modi on Darjeeling tragedy said, 'Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
