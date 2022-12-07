‘Dare you to find her body parts’: Aaftab’s bold challenge to police; reveals Shraddha went on Bumble date

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar (File photo)

The prime accused of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aaftab Poonawala, has been making shocking revelations about the killing as he remains lodged in Tihar Jail, just days after his narco analysis test and the polygraph lie detector test.

In new developments, Aaftab Poonawala openly confessed to killing Shraddha Walkar in a fit of rage when she threatened to leave him. The prime accused also said that he was enraged after Walkar had reportedly “gone on a date” with another man.

According to Times of India reports, Aaftab revealed to the police that Shraddha Walkar had gone on a date with a man she found on the dating app Bumble. Walkar had gone on the date on May 17 evening and had returned to the Mehrauli flat on the late afternoon of May 18.

Poonawala said that Shraddha going on the Bumble date pushed him over the edge and caused a heated argument, which later acted as a trigger point for him. Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha to death after the argument and chopped her body into 35 pieces.

Further, news outlet Amar Ujala reported that Aaftab challenged the Delhi Police and investigative agencies to find the murder weapon and pieces of Shraddha’s body, expressing confidence that he has disposed of it with expertise.

As quoted by Amar Ujala, Aaftab Poonawala told the police, “Yes, I killed Shraddha Walkar. I dare you to find the pieces of her body and the murder weapon.” Earlier, Aaftab had said that he had thrown the murder weapon into the bushed near his Gurugram office.

Aaftab was also reportedly dating another girl after he had killed Shraddha. His new girlfriend was from Gurugram and was working as a psychologist. She was brought in for questioning by the police and expressed “shock” when she found out about the murder.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly murdered Shraddha Walkar on May 18 by strangling her to death in the middle of a heated argument. He later used a tool to chop her body into 35 pieces and stored it in his fridge inside his Delhi apartment.

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case: When reel inspired real crimes in India