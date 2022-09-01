'DARADIA - The Pain Clinic' treats patients with compassion, love, ease

"DARADIA - The Pain Clinic" treats patients with compassion, love, and ease!"

It is possible for pain to be continuous or intermittent. It can happen anywhere in your body. It may be difficult to work, socialize, or care for oneself or others when suffering from chronic pain. It may cause despair, stress, and sleep problems, all of which may in turn exacerbate your pain.

After an injury, your body may continue to feel pain for weeks, months, or even years. Doctors often refer to chronic pain as any discomfort that lasts three to six months or more. Research says that more than 20% of the general population in India is suffering from chronic pain, but only a small percentage obtain adequate therapy and can deal with the situation.

DARADIA The pain clinic in Kolkata, West Bengal, recognized this vital issue and is treating the sufferers of chronic and severe pain with cutting-edge treatments. Aside from that, DARADIA: The Pain Clinic performs research in pain management, trains physicians in pain management, and provides physicians with pain management fellowships.

It was developed and built in September 2008 in Kolkata, India, and was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police of Kolkata Shri Gautam Mohan Chakraborty.

"Many people are unaware that interventional pain therapy methods can help a large proportion of chronic pain patients. Chronic pain can cause depression, anxiety, marital and interpersonal problems, decreased productivity, unemployment, impaired social roles, isolation, financial burden, dependence, prolonged analgesic use, and low self-esteem (ADL).

Despite considerable developments in science and technology, knowledge and talents remain largely untapped. Due to insufficient medical professional training and a lack of public awareness, painkiller use is popular in India, resulting in a high prevalence of side consequences such as gastritis, kidney failure, and bone marrow depression. " says the founder Dr. Gautam Das

Anesthesiologist and pain specialist Dr. Gautam Das noticed that providing pain therapy and solutions in his own country is inadequate. He was the past president of the Indian Society for Study of Pain and currently he is the Dean of the Indian Academy of Pain Medicine. He took initiative to make protocols for chronic pain management customized for the Indian population without blindly following the western countries.

Dr. Gautam Das has more than 25 years of experience and has authored 4 textbooks on pain medicine. He has more than 100 research publications in national and international medical journals. He has been invited as a keynote speaker at various national and international medical conferences.

Daradia: The Pain Clinic is the brainchild of Dr. Gautam Das and received the World Institute of Pain's "Excellence in Pain Practice" award for the first time in Asia in 2010, as well as the "Best Pain Clinic" award from the Indian chapter of the International Association of Pain.

"We got the World Institute of Pain's "Excellence in Pain Practice" award in all three categories for the first time in Asia for excellence in pain practice, research, and training. It is the top pain treatment hospital or pain clinic in the entire country, and in this part of the world. ISSP, Indian chapter of IASP, awarded 'Best Pain Clinic' to us, at PGI, Chandigarh by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. It was first time in the history of ISSP" continued Dr Gautam Das. DARADIA also received "Excellence in Pain Practice" by the World Institute of Pain in 2010 and DARADIA's lectures and seminars were recognised by the International Association for the Study of Pain.

The clinic's vision and mission remain to be the best pain clinic in the future too to serve the whole of Asia - to treat patients with the most recent medical aids related to pain and the best assistance.

This pain clinic's major thrust area is to help patients to achieve the best functional capacity by modifying their medical and psychological limitations by reducing narcotic medication, attempting to lessen pain, improving activity levels, and modifying pain-reinforcing behavior. Individuals suffering from migraine, trigeminal neuralgia, arthritis, herniated discs, spondylosis, and other neuro spine issues can benefit from DARADIA's cutting-edge interventional pain therapy treatments. It is also used to treat knee, cancer, shoulder, and nerve pain.

DARADIA uses advanced treatments such as Ozone Nucleolysis, Radio-Frequency (conventional, bipolar, pulsed, and cooled radiofrequency), spinal cord stimulation, epiduroscopy, cryoablation or cryoneurolysis, vertebroplasty, intrathecal pump, and others. DARADIA popularised several newer medical treatments in India. Patients visit this pain clinic from all over the country, as well as Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)