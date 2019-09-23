Assembly bypoll updates: Voting underway in four states, 43.36% voter turnout till 3 PM in Naxal-hit Dantewada

Headlines

'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

Mukesh Ambani’s new mega-mall to charge over Rs 40 lakh per month rent; check list of luxury brand stores

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023: Admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, exam on September 26

Nobel Prize 2023 winners to get increased prize money; new amount is...

On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

Mukesh Ambani’s new mega-mall to charge over Rs 40 lakh per month rent; check list of luxury brand stores

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023: Admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, exam on September 26

Weight loss diet: 10 benefits of eating red rice

10 bad habits that are increasing your risk of diabetes

10 high-protein Indian breakfasts for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym in UP

Anantnag Encounter: Operation enters day 5, gunfight continues in challenging J&K terrain

PM Modi’s birthday: Here's A to Z and everything in between Modi's India

On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls Aamir Khan asking him about his acting process in Paatal Lok: 'I cried every single day...'

'Let me surprise you': Atlee to release different cut of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan on OTT

HomeIndia

India

Assembly bypoll updates: Voting underway in four states, 43.36% voter turnout till 3 PM in Naxal-hit Dantewada

The bypoll in Dantewada is looking to be a contest fraught by emotions since both the candidates this time are women widowed in Naxal assaults.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2019, 03:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Voting began on Monday for the bypoll in the Naxal-hit Dantewada assembly seat of Chhattisgarh. Elections in the ST constituency, part of the Bastar region, are being held nearly five months after Naxals blew up a vehicle, killing local BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi. The party has fielded Mandavi's widow Ojashvi this time.

A 43.36% voter turnout has been recorded in the Chhattisgarh bypoll till 3 PM, a significant update from the 12.7% turnout till 9 AM in the constituency, where villagers are set on overcoming the Maoist scare.

The voting for three other constituencies - Pala (Kerala), Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Badharghat (SC) (Tripura) - also started on Monday morning.

 

Till 3 PM, the voter turnout recorded are as follows:

Kerala - 57.23%

Tripura - 66.42%

Uttar Pradesh - 32.95%

Chhattisgarh - 43.36%

 

The counting of the votes will take place on September 27. The Model code of conduct is already in effect and is applicable to all candidates, political parties, the state government concerned and the Centre.

In Dantewada, Congress candidate Devti Karma voted in her village Faraspal while BJP candidate Ojashvi Mandavi will vote in her village Gadapal. According to updates, the villagers are displaying determined enthusiasm for voting, marked by a long queue at the polling booth in Faraspal. However, the nails of voters who reside in the hill-side near the village are not being marked by electoral ink due to security reasons.

Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly. While nearly 18,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Dantewada, the administration has shifted voters of 28 villages to areas under better surveillance. However, those voters have to cover anything between 5 km and 30 km that includes unpaved, bumpy roads and crossing the swollen Indravati river.

 

 

Earlier, it was reported that the Presiding Officer of Chikpal polling booth in the district had passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest early in the morning. According to reports, the officer's condition had worsened while he was overseeing pre-poll work at the booth. On being brought to The condition was brought to the Katekalyan hospital, he was declared dead.

The bypoll is looking to be a contest fraught by emotions since both the candidates this time are women widowed in Naxal assaults.

 

(All figures provided by the Election Commission of India)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Anurag Kashyap reveals why he can never work with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am afraid it will become…’

    Hyderabad: Man beaten to death over extra curd request in biryani

    Jaideep Ahlawat recalls Aamir Khan asking him about his acting process in Paatal Lok: 'I cried every single day...'

    Shah Rukh Khan says he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone into doing full-length role in Jawan: ‘She didn’t know…’

    Delhi-UP weather: IMD predicts rains in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, more; check latest forecast

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

    Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

    In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

    In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

    Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE