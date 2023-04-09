Dalit woman raped, set on fire in Rajasthan; Congress vs BJP politics erupts over horrific incident

Dalit woman raped, set on fire in Rajasthan; Congress vs BJP politics erupts (Representational image)

A harrowing incident in Rajasthan shook the population and sparked a political war between Congress and BJP when a woman was raped and then set on fire by her attacker in the Barmar district. The woman later succumbed to her injuries on Friday, April 7.

A 30-year-old Dalit woman from Rajasthan’s Barmar district was brutally raped and then set on fire while she was still alive by her attacker. The incident took place on April 6, and the woman succumbed to her injuries in the hospital the very next day.

The victim woman was a mother of four, and the police said that the accused in the case has been arrested. A tight investigation has been launched in the matter, and a Congress vs BJP war has already erupted in Rajasthan over the shocking crime.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim woman’s family, prime accused Sakur Khan had entered the house of the Dalit woman while her children were in school and raped her. When she screamed and attempted to get away, women from neighbouring houses gathered.

As the other women attempted to help her, the accused “brought an inflammable substance similar to thinner — he poured that on the victim and tried to burn her”. She had suffered high-degree burns and was taken to the hospital by her relatives, after which she succumbed to her injuries.

While the police said that there was no delay by them while registering the FIR and nabbing the accused, the opposition Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, saying that the law and order situation in the state is similar to “jungle raj”.

The BJP further alleged that there was a delay in the treatment of the victim which eventually caused her death. The party further alleged that Congress is trying to shield the accused from punishment due to its “politics of appeasement”.

READ | DNA Special: Analysis of Doctors vs Rajasthan govt clash over ‘Right to Health’ bill in hospitals