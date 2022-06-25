Karnataka: Dalit man forced to eat cow dung by upper-caste group, case filed

Representational image

A Dalit man was allegedly forced to consume cow dung by members of an upper caste group following a brawl in Menasagi hamlet in Gadag district, around 417 kilometres from Bengaluru, said Police.

"The incident is said to have occurred in front of the Menasagi bus stop." The 26-year-old male (name withheld) was standing there when a few people arrived and began insulting his caste, resulting in a fight. According to an official from the district's Ron police station, the man complained about being fed cow dung.

The official said that the 26-year-old man filed a case under SC/ST atrocities (prevention) Act against five people from the dominant Lingayat community. The accused have filed a counter complaint against the Dalit person, the official said.

The incident took place on June 17 and the report was made on June 18, according to the official. However, local media in the area covered the incident on Friday.

The event comes to light at a time when there has been an increase in reports of caste-based discrimination across the state.

In September 2021, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police arrested a police sub-inspector for allegedly forcing a Dalit man to drink urine while the latter was in custody.