Dalit groom attacked with swords for riding horse in Gujarat wedding procession, here's what happened

Amid the celebratory music, Chavda was abruptly silenced by the sound of unsheathed swords as his procession was intercepted by a group of men from the dominant community.

In a shocking incident, groom Vishal Chavda's big day turned violent as he was attacked with swords on Monday, as he mounted a horse to lead his wedding procession (Varghodo) through the streets of Chandrumana village.



Amid the celebratory music, Chavda was abruptly silenced by the sound of unsheathed swords as his procession was intercepted by a group of men from the dominant community. Allegedly agitated by 'lower caste' groom daring to adopt a custom of riding a horse which they consider their exclusive privilege led situation turn violent. Accordig a eyewitness, the attackers, armed with swords, yelled at the groom when they saw him riding a horse in his wedding procession. They threatened and assaulted the groom and wedding members, as the sight of a Dalit man on a saddle was treated not as a celebration of marriage. The local authorities have filed an FIR and deployed police to maintain order.



Horse-riding taboo

The violent "horse-riding taboo" is enforced by dominant castes against Dalit communities. This taboo is rooted in the belief that a Dalit groom riding a horse in a wedding procession is an act of social defiance or "unearned" equality. ​The latest incident is a part of a disturbing trend in Gujarat where Dalit grooms have consistently faced attack for riding horses during wedding processions. From Gandhinagar to Banaskantha, this "horse-riding taboo" is used as a tool of social control, with dominant castes violently enforcing their perceived superiority. Despite the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, such incidents continue, highlighting the deep-seated caste biases in the region.

Earlier, similar violence was reported in Gujarat in February 2024, when OBC men dragged another Dalit groom off his horse during his procession near Gandhinagar, insisting only their caste could ride. In 2020, even an Army jawan's wedding was targeted for the same reason.