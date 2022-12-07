Dalhousie Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP hopes to break records, counting begins tomorrow at 8 am

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections will take place on Thursday, December 8. The counting will begin at 8 AM. Polling in 68 seats of Himachal including Dalhousie Assembly Constituency (AC No. 4) in Chamba district held on November 12. Himachal Pradesh had a record voter turnout of 75.6 percent in the Assembly election 2022, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors.

DS Thakur of the BJP and Asha Kumari of the Congress are the two key candidates. The term of 68 members of Himachal Pradesh's Legislative Assembly will be ending on January 8, 2023.

Himachal Pradesh Election: Dalhousie Assembly Constituency 2022

Located in the Chamba district, Dalhousie is one of the 68 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

The town of Dalhousie is located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It includes the following areas: PCs Sherpur, manola, Bhatoli, Dalhousie municipal Council Salooni Tehsil, Bhalei Sub-Tehsil, Rulyani, Bathri, Dalhousie, Banikhet of Banikhet KC & Dalhousie Cantonment Board of Dalhousie Tehsil.

Dalhousie seat is bordered by three other Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh: Churah, Chamba, and Bhattiyat. This district borders the Jammu and Kashmir districts of Doda and Kathua across state lines.

Darang Himachal Assembly Election: Key Candidates

BJP - DS Thakur

INC - Asha Kumari

AAP - Manish Sareen

IND - Rinku

RDP - Ashok Kumar Bakaria.

What happened last time

There were four hopefuls vying for a spot in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Dalhousie constituency in the 2017 election. The Indian National Congress was successful in retaking 21 seats, including Dalhousie. In the end, Asha Kumari of the Indian National Congress prevailed, defeating D. S. Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a slim margin of 556 votes. The top two candidates received 97.5% of the vote.

Of the 66669 voters in the Dalhousie seat, 34186 were male and 32483 were female. According to the Election Commission of India, in 2017 there was a turnout of 48% in the Dalhousie assembly seat.