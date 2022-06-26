Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh who was killed in Pak jail, dies

Dalbir Kaur

Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death penalty for spying by a Pakistan court in 1991 has died on Saturday night. Sarabjit passed away in 2013 from wounds sustained during a beating by inmates in a Pakistani jail.

According to her family, on Saturday night, she was brought to a private hospital in Amritsar after complaining of severe chest pain, where she later passed away.

Dalbir had been suffering from lung infection for the past one year, said Poonam, Sarabjit Singh's daughter.

When she was admitted to the hospital, doctors described her condition as severe, and she was transferred to the ICU, where she was put on a ventilator after a few minutes.

Her last rites will be conducted today at Bhikhiwind in Punjab.

During Sarabjit's 22 years in jail, his older sister Dalbir Kaur had fought against the system to release her brother.

Dalbir Kaur had always insisted that her brother, Singh, was innocent and had entered Pakistan by mistake when he was apprehended. She also visited her brother in Pakistan.