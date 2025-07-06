Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Tibetan monks in exile offers special prayers in Shimla, PM Modi extends wishes to spiritual leader

On the occassion of 90th birthday of 14th Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhist monks living in exile offered special prayers at the Dorjidak Monastery near Shimla at Panthaghati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings.

On the occassion of 90th birthday of 14th Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhist monks living in exile offered special prayers at the Dorjidak Monastery near Shimla at Panthaghati. These tibetan monks performed solemn rituals, long-life prayers, and symbolic offerings led by a young boy monk, Nawang Tashi Rapten. This young boy is recognised as the reincarnation of the Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche, the head of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism, as ANI reported.

Tibetan Buddhist monk Kunga Lama told to ANI, "We are offering prayers here for the long life of the Dalai Lama and also for those who are suffering in the whole of Himachal due to flooding, and also those suffering all around the world. We are trying to follow the Dalai Lama's path. Definitely, it's not only important for me; the Dalai Lama has to continue the lineage not just for me but for the whole world."

"The little boy monk here is not only an ordinary monk; he is the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche, who will be the head of the Nyingma school in the future. He just offered prayers and cut the cake for the long life of the Dalai Lama. On one hand, it is a happy moment for us; on the other, I cannot fully express it, as he is growing old, but we depend on hope," The Buddhist monk added further.

PM Modi greets Dalai Lama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to the 14th Dalai Lama, on his 90th birthday, On X, he posted, "I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life."

'Dalai Lama' in exile

The 14th Dalai Lama, was born on July 6, 1935, in Takster, a small farming village in northeastern Tibet. Born as Lhamo Dhondup, he was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two. He is known to the Tibetan people as Gyalwa Rinpochewas. He was formally installed as the highest spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet on February 22, 1940. The young boy, Lhama Dhondup was later given the name Tenzin Gyatso after his monastic studies were started at the age of six.

The term "Dalai Lama" is Mongolian, meaning "Ocean of Wisdom". In Tibetan Buddhism, Dalai Lamas are considered manifestations of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, an enlightened being who chooses to be reborn to serve all sentient beings.

After the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949, the Dalai Lama assumed full political authority in 1950. He was forced to flee into exile in March 1959 following the violent suppression of the Tibetan uprising. He has since lived in India, along with over 80,000 Tibetan refugees, continuing to advocate for peace, non-violence, and compassion

