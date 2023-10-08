Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

An AIIMS Delhi official has denied the reports that Dalai Lama was admitted to the hospital

Tibetan spiritual head the Dalai Lama was not admitted to the hospital on Sunday night for a checkup, according to a spokesperson for AIIMS Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier, it was reported that he is admitted in a private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre under Dr Rajiv Narang, Professor of Cardiology.

However, according to the latest report, the Dalai Lama only consulted doctors.

Earlier in the day, his personal secretary Chimie Rigzin said in Dharamsala that the Tibetan spiritual leader was on his way to Delhi.