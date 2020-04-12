Dairy farmers in Maharashtra face hardship as milk supply falls amid coronavirus lockdown

Nashik's dairy farmers are facing massive hardship due to the coronavirus lockdown across the country as milk supply to individuals' households and the purchase has recorded a drastic decline since March 24.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

Before the lockdown happened, the dairy farmers used to sell milk at Rs 50-55 per litre but currently, they are selling it at Rs 30-35 per litre due to low demand.

"We used to sell milk at Rs 50-55 per litre, now we have to sell it at Rs 30-35 per litre. Demand is low as hotels and tea stalls are closed. It is becoming difficult to manage expenses," a dairy farmer was quoted as saying by ANI.

"People are not coming to buy milk and at times, we are feeding it to the poor. We are facing a huge loss. We are unable to figure out how would we pay to our labourers and arrange fodder for cattle. Also, transportation has become costly. It has become very difficult for us to survive."

"The government should extend help to us. No doctors are available to look after cattle. We are following lockdown restrictions and taking all precautionary measures but we need permission to have access to market to sell milk," he further added.

The farmers have also appealed to the state and Central government to provide them with means to sell out milk during this lockdown period.

"We are not getting appropriate prices for the milk. The government is providing us fodder for cattle. But we are facing problem in feeding them. The state and Central governments must pay heed to our problems. As many as 30 people are hired here and we have to give them their salaries," another dairy farmer said.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country. The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

The 21-days nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is due to end on April 14. Most states are in the favour extending the lockdown and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister in a video conference by chief ministers on Saturday.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30 while others may soon follow suit.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 7529 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 242 fatalities have been reported.