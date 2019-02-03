Daily grind is becoming more difficult: IIT Hyderabad student commits suicide by jumping off campus building

A 22-year-old student of IIT Hyderabad died on Friday after allegedly committing suicide by jumping off the hostel building on the campus.

According to Sangareddy rural police, the deceased was identified as M Anirudhya, a resident of Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

Initially, the police said that they thought Anirudhya had died after falling off the seven-storey building by accident while talking over the mobile phone.

However, later after inquiry, the police found that the deceased had mailed his friends that he was committing suicide as he had been depressed.

According to police, the IIT student had mailed his friends last week revealing his intention to take the extreme step.

In his mail, Anirudhya had said, "The decision to end my life is purely logical, based on my estimation of what the future contains. Life holds no intrigue anymore and the daily grind is becoming more difficult with time."

Police said that M Anirudhya, a fourth-year student in mechanical and aerospace engineering, had met a psychiatrist a few days ago.

Meanwhile, IIT has released a statement extending the institute's deepest condolence to the family and friends of the deceased.

(With inputs from PTI)