Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport: Spread across 1,332.80 acres, Andhra Pradesh's 8th airport to connect 2 major ports, highway corridors; check details here

INDIA

The State Cabinet has approved the Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport project in Nellore district, in a boost to Andhra Pradesh's aviation and industrial infrastructure. Dagadarthi will become state's 8th airport. Planned in multiple phases, the airport will be developed on 1,332.80 acres.

ANI

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 12:13 AM IST

Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport to become Andhra Pradesh's 8th airport
The State Cabinet has approved the Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport project in Nellore district, in a significant boost to Andhra Pradesh's aviation and industrial infrastructure. With this approval, Dagadarthi will become Andhra Pradesh's 8th airport, reinforcing the state's vision of creating a future-ready, multimodal logistics and industrial network. 

Strategically located, an official release stated, the Dagadarthi airport enjoys excellent connectivity to National Highway corridors, two major ports--Krishnapatnam Port and Ramayapatnam Port--and multiple industrial clusters, including KRIS City and IFFCO SEZs. This unique locational advantage positions the airport as a critical enabler for manufacturing, exports, agri-logistics, and services-led growth in southern Andhra Pradesh. 

The project has already received in-principal clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India, and the Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued to invite private participation for development, operation, and maintenance under a long-term concession framework, according to the release. 

Planned in multiple phases, the airport will be developed on 1,332.80 acres. Phase 1 is designed to handle 1.4 million passengers per annum, with long-term capacity scalable to 15 million passengers annually. The master plan also provides for a future cargo facility, aligning with the region's growing industrial output and port-led trade potential.The Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport, the release underscored, is envisaged as more than an aviation asset--it is a catalyst for regional transformation.  

By integrating air connectivity with ports, highways, and industrial zones, the project is expected to: Reduce logistics costs for exporters and manufacturers- Attract new investments in industry, warehousing, and services- Generate employment across construction, aviation, logistics, and allied sectors- Strengthen Andhra Pradesh's position as a preferred destination for business and investmentWith the Cabinet's approval, Andhra Pradesh continues to demonstrate its commitment to speed, scale, and certainty in infrastructure development - laying the foundation for sustained economic growth and enhanced global connectivity, the release emphasised.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
