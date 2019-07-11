Dad, stay out of my marriage: Daughter of UP BJP MLA posts video after marrying Dalit, claims threat to life

The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator has alleged that her life is in danger from her father after she married a Dalit man and asked the police for security. Sakshi Misra (23), who is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district, uploaded a video on social media on Wednesday and informed about her wedding to Ajitesh Kumar (29) last Thursday, police said.

Sakshi has also filed a petition at the High Court, naming herself as the witness, where she has described her father as 'threat to life'. She said she had married at a temple in Prayagraj the Dalit youth, the nephew of an MLA from Izzatnagar, of her own accord, and her family should not interfere with her life choices.

In another video, she has said that she feared the murder of her husband, and urged the Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to extend security to them, and also to look into the matter of Bareilly police allegedly working under pressure from her father.

Sakshi Misra has also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help Rajesh Misra as she alleged that her father and others were out to eliminate her. The Bharatiya Janata Party legislator could not be reached for comments.

Several people took to Twitter to spread the video around, calling the attention of the police to this pressing issue of the alleged threat to her life.

Deputy Inspector General R K Pandey said he had come to know of the video messages and had asked the SSP to extend security to the couple. The DIG said the police do not know where to give her security as she had not disclosed her location.

In the video, Sakshi Misra has also told her father to let her live her life. The woman warned that if anything happens to her or her husband, she would do something that would put him behind bars.