'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM, RJD MLC trade barbs on road as Bihar undergoes first phase of assembly polls

As Bihar underwent the first phase of the assembly polls 2025, blame game politics was taken to the strees in Lakhisarai on Thursday, i.e., November 6, as deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha engaged in a bitter fallout with RJD MLC Ajay Kumar in the middle of the road. As passersby moved to polling booths in the constituency, Sinha and Kumar exchanged bitter allegations before the camera on the road.

As Bihar underwent the first phase of the assembly polls 2025, blame game politics was taken to the strees in Lakhisarai on Thursday, i.e., November 6, as deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha engaged in a bitter fallout with RJD MLC Ajay Kumar in the middle of the road. As passersby moved to polling booths in the constituency, Sinha and Kumar exchanged bitter allegations before the camera on the road.

"Daaru peekar kaise muh mehak raha hai… (look how your mouth stinks due to alcohol)," Sinha said to Kumar, who was seen peeking out of his car. The RJD legislator, on the other hand, accused the deputy CM of "intimidating" the voters as he called him a "criminal".

Watch

RJD MLC Ajay Kumar also alleged that Sinha is "nervous because he has lost the polls". "They lost the polls, it's nervousness…their goons wanted to capture (the booth)," the MLC said, speaking to one of the news reporters present at the scene.

This came after Sinha's convoy was attacked in Lakhisarai, with reports claiming that cow dung, stones, and slippers were thrown at his vehicle. Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, who is seeking a fourth term from Lakhisarai, accused the RJD "goons" of intimidating the EBC voters.

"These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega (The NDA is coming to power, bulldozers will crush their chests) The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are the 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village," he said at the site.