DA hike: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar declares 4% increase for state government employees

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, declared on Thursday that the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government workers will increase by 4%. He stated that the DA for government workers had been raised by the Center from 42% to 46%.

The chief minister declared a 4% increase in the DA prior to the Diwali festival. Beginning on July 1, 2023, state government employees will receive increased DA. According to him, this will benefit approximately 3.5 lakh employees in Haryana.

In his media appearance here, Khattar celebrated the end of his nine-year government by highlighting a number of his accomplishments as well as the people-centered and public welfare initiatives he oversaw. Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, made a number of announcements on Thursday, including a large increase in honoraria for mayors, members of municipal corporations, and the chairperson and members of zila parishads.

Additionally, he declared that the pension amounts for "Emergency victims" and "Matribhasha Satyagrahis," who participated in the 1957 "Hindi Aandolan," would be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. He declared that 190 colonies in ten districts would now be regularized. Khattar also declared that the public would save Rs 13.50 crore a year by closing six toll plazas on various state highways between November 1 and December 1.

(With inputs from PTI)