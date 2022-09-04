Cyrus Mistry passes away in car crash, internet mourns former Tata Sons chairman's sudden death

Photo: ANI

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident when his vehicle collided with a barrier in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday, according to news agency PTI, citing a police officer.

The officer said that Mr. Mistry had been seen in a Mercedes vehicle leaving Ahmedabad for Mumbai.

Two other passengers in the vehicle, including the driver, were hurt as well. Injured people have been sent to a hospital in Gujarat.

People all over the internet are shocked and expressing their respects to former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Oner twitter user tweeted, "Life is so unpredictable... we don't know what's coming next.. Om Shanti.. Cyrus Mistry Sir. Another User tweeted,"Shocking and saddening….Cyrus Mistry ex- chairman of Tata group expired in a car accident today. RIP."

UP Minister Jitin Prasada tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry, ex chairman of TATA sons in a road accident. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of grief."

My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/FdhAv7yx3x — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) September 4, 2022

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule expressed her sadness in a tweet. "Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus," said a shocked Ms Sule.

टाटा समूहाचे माजी अध्यक्ष व माझे बंधुतुल्य सायरस मिस्त्री यांचा अपघाती मृत्यु झाला. मिस्त्री कुटुंबाशी आम्हा सर्वांचे अतिशय जिव्हाळ्याचे संबंध होते.या दुःखद घटनेमुळे मी आजचे सर्व कार्यक्रम पुढे ढकलत आहे,याची कृपया नोंद घ्यावी. नवा कार्यक्रम लवकरच कळविला जाईल. तसदीबद्दल क्षमस्व. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends."