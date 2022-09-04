Search icon
Cyrus Mistry passes away in car crash, internet mourns former Tata Sons chairman's sudden death

According to the official, Cyrus Mistry was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes when the accident happened.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

Photo: ANI

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident when his vehicle collided with a barrier in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday, according to news agency PTI, citing a police officer.

The officer said that Mr. Mistry had been seen in a Mercedes vehicle leaving Ahmedabad for Mumbai.

Two other passengers in the vehicle, including the driver, were hurt as well. Injured people have been sent to a hospital in Gujarat.

People all over the internet are shocked and expressing their respects to former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Oner twitter user tweeted, "Life is so unpredictable... we don't know what's coming next.. Om Shanti.. Cyrus Mistry Sir. Another User tweeted,"Shocking and saddening….Cyrus Mistry ex- chairman of Tata group expired in a car accident today. RIP." 

UP Minister Jitin Prasada tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry, ex chairman of TATA sons in a road accident. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of grief." 

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule expressed her sadness in a tweet. "Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus," said a shocked Ms Sule.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends."

