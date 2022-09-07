Who is Simone Tata, the only member of Tata family to attend Cyrus Mistry's funeral?

Simone Tata at the funeral of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The mortal remains of industrialist Cyrus Mistry were cremated at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon with several politicians, business personalities and members of the Parsi community attending.

Among those who turned up for the last rites were members of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the Mistry family and Simone Tata, the stepmother of Ratan Tata. Simone's presence at the funeral assumes importance, considering the acrimonious fallout between the Tatas and Cyrus Mistry. Mistry was unceremoniously ousted from the company, which was followed by a bitter court battle that went in the favour of the Tatas.

Cyrus was also the scion of the Mistry business family which founded the Shapoorji Pallonji Group which was known to be exclusively close to the Tatas.

Who is Simone Tata?

The 92-year-old Simone Tata is the stepmother of Tata group chairman Ratan Tata. Her son Noel Tata is married to Cyrus Mistry’s sister Aloo.

Born in 1930, Simone was brought up in Geneva, Switzerland and graduated from Geneva University. She visited India as a tourist in 1953, where she met Naval H. Tata, the adopted son of Sir Ratanji Tata. Both Simone and Naval got married in 1955 and Simone settled permanently in Mumbai.

Simone and Naval are the parents of Noel Tata. Simone is the stepmother of the Tata group chairman, Ratan Tata, who is from Naval's previous marriage. Naval's first wife was Soonoo and they had two sons, Ratan and Jimmy. The couple separated in the mid-1940s. Naval later married Simone.

It must be mentioned here that while Simone Tata attended the funeral, and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and TCS issued statements on the passing of Cyrus Mistry, nothing has been said by Ratan Tata.

Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were killed in a car accident at Palghar on Sunday afternoon, when they were returning to Mumbai from Udvada in south Gujarat, after performing some religious rites there.

READ | RBI issues 'Alert List' on entities not authorised to deal in forex trading, check full list