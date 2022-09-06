Cyrus Mistry death: What was the speed of the Mercedes-Benz car? Details of the postmortem report

Cyrus Mistry (File)

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistra's funeral will take place on Tuesday. He died on Sunday in an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Maharashtra's Palghar district. A preliminary probe by the police has revealed that the driver of the car -- a Mumbai-based doctor -- may have been speeding.

According to reports, apart from speeding, the police have also blamed a lack of judgment on the part of the driver for the accident. The road narrowed from three lanes to two and the driver couldn't adjust and rammed into a divider, TOI reported.

The newspaper reported that the car could have been moving at a speed of 130-140 km/hour on a road rate for a speed of 80 km-hour.

Mistry and his co-passenger on the rear seat of the car weren't wearing seat belts and came collided with the front seats. According to the initial post-mortem report, Mistry received multiple fractures in the chest, head, thigh, and neck. His vital organs also received several injuries. Both the victims had blunt trauma to their internal organs leading to internal bleeding, Indian Express reported.

The government officials have told the daily that the stretch of the road would be declared a black spot if the investigation reveals it is an accident-prone area.

A black spot is an area on the highway that has design flaws.

The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole.

The probe team will submit a detailed report which will be forwarded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

With inputs from PTI