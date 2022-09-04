Search icon
Cyrus Mistry death: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders detailed probe into fatal car crash

Expressing shock, Devendra Fadnavis directed a detailed probe into the road mishap in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

Photo: ANI, PTI

After former Tata Sons chairman and prominent businessman Cyrus Mistry’s shocking death in a car crash, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident.

Expressing shock and grief at the news, Fadnavis directed a detailed probe into the road mishap in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed.

"Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations," Fadnavis wrote in a tweet.

"Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," he said.

 

 

54-year-old Cyrus Mistry was killed after his Mercedes car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in Palghar district of Maharashtra. Mistry was on his way back to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

One other person reportedly lost their life in the accident while two other passengers suffered injuries. 

