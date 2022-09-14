Search icon
Cyrus Mistry death: Hong Kong Mercedes experts reach Mumbai; list of questions police asked from German car maker

Mistry and his co-passenger in the back seats of the car died in the accident near Maharashtra's Palghar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Cyrus Mistry (File)

A team of experts from the Mercedes car company reached Mumbai from Hong Kong on Tuesday to probe the death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry. The iconic industrialist died in an accident earlier this month while traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. 

Mistry and his co-passenger in the back seats of the car died in the accident near Maharashtra's Palghar whereas the couple sitting in the front seat survived with serious injuries. The victims weren't wearing seat belts. 

Recently, Indian Express quoted an interim report by the company saying the car had been driven at a speed of around 100 kilometers per hour. 

The Mumbai Police probing the death of Mistry has demanded an explanation from the luxury car maker why didn't the airbags deploy at the time of the accident. 

Mercedes later said in a statement it would provide an explanation as to what went wrong. 

"We will continue our ongoing efforts to increase road safety awareness as a responsible manufacturer while equipping our vehicles with the latest safety features and technologies," it said. 

Here's the list of questions the police have asked from Mercedes Benz India. 

Why didn't the airbags open? Was there any mechanical fault in the vehicle? What was the brake fluid of the car? What was the tire pressure?"Was the steering locked after the collision?

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a probe into the accident. 

With inputs from ANI

