Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes-Benz report reveals about speed, cause of accident

Cyrus Mistry (File)

Days after the tragic death of iconic industrialist Cryus Mistry, the Palghar Police have revealed details of the Mercedes-Benz's report of the accident.

The police said they have received the interim report from the German car manufacturer that at the time of the accident, the car was being driven at 100 km/hour. Dr Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, applied brakes just 5 seconds before the collision.

Balasaheb Patil, Palghar's SP, said even though she applied the brakes, at the time of the accident the car's speed was 89 km per hour.

“The report sent to us by Mercedes said that the vehicle was being driven at a speed of 100 kmph and Dr Anahita Pandole applied brakes five seconds prior to the accident. When the crash took place, the vehicle was travelling at a speed of 89 kmph,” he told The Indian Express.

Anahita and her husband Darius Pandole survived the accident. Jahangir and Mistry, who were sitting in the back seat of the car, died.

The deceased weren't wearing seat belts.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said the Government of India will order car manufacturers to install alarms that would go off if the rear passenger seat belts aren't fastened.

Police had said that Pandole was speeding and she couldn't adjust the direction of her car when the highway narrowed from three lanes to two.

The car hit the divider killing the duo on the spot.

Mercedes, meanwhile, said it was just internal communication.