Cyrus Mistry car accident: Here's what police said in its preliminary report

Cyrus Mistry car accident

As per a preliminary probe, over-speeding and the 'error of judgement' by the driver caused the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger died on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

The official said both Mistry and the co-passenger were not wearing seat belts. "While analysing the footage captured by CCTV cameras at the Charoti check post, Palghar police found the car had crossed the check post at 2.21 pm and the accident took place 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai)," he said.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place on Sunday afternoon, he said. The Mercedes car covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra's Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai, the official said on Sunday night.

The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river, killing Mistry, 54, and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2.30 pm.

The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident.

This shows the car covered a distance of 20 km (from the check post) in just nine minutes, the official said, adding that the accident took place at 2.30 pm on the Surya river bridge.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats. Darius Pandole was in the front seat and his wife Anahita Pandole was at the wheel, police said.

An eye-witness had said a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider.

The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were sent to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem, the official said.

Jahangir Pandole was the brother of Darius Pandole, a former independent director of the Tata Group of companies. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, has asked police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident.

(With inputs from PTI)