Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Cyrus Mistry accident: Well-known Mumbai gynaecologist was driving Mercedes, say police

Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash: Primary information suggests the car was overspeeding and hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

Cyrus Mistry accident: Well-known Mumbai gynaecologist was driving Mercedes, say police
Photos: ANI

Prominent businessman and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road mishap in Palghar district while on his way from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were occupying the car which was being driven by a well-known gynaecologist from Mumbai. Primary information suggests the car was overspeeding and hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river. 

Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55) was driving the car which had Mistry (54) in the backseat along with her husband Darius Pandole (60). Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, was seated in the front passenger seat. 

As per prima facie details about the accident, the Mercedes car attempted to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left) and lost control. The accident happened around 3:00 pm at a distance of 120 kms from Mumbai, police said. 

As per eyewitness account, the vehicle crashed into the road divider. 

“A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider,” an eyewitness who works in a roadside garage told a Marathi TV channel.

“We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the injured persons. In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by an ambulance to hospital. The other two were dead," he added.

The mortal remains of Cyrus Mistry are at a government hospital in Kasa. The police are in the process of filing an Accidental Death Report (ADR) as per procedure. Meanwhile, expressing shock at the death of the prominent businessman, Mumbai Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the fatal accident. 

READ | Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry passes away at 54: Know all about the billionaire businessman

(With inputs from agencies)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.