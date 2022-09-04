Cyrus Mistry accident: Well-known Mumbai gynaecologist was driving Mercedes, say police

Photos: ANI

Prominent businessman and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road mishap in Palghar district while on his way from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were occupying the car which was being driven by a well-known gynaecologist from Mumbai. Primary information suggests the car was overspeeding and hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river.

Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55) was driving the car which had Mistry (54) in the backseat along with her husband Darius Pandole (60). Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, was seated in the front passenger seat.

As per prima facie details about the accident, the Mercedes car attempted to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left) and lost control. The accident happened around 3:00 pm at a distance of 120 kms from Mumbai, police said.

As per eyewitness account, the vehicle crashed into the road divider.

“A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider,” an eyewitness who works in a roadside garage told a Marathi TV channel.

“We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the injured persons. In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by an ambulance to hospital. The other two were dead," he added.

The mortal remains of Cyrus Mistry are at a government hospital in Kasa. The police are in the process of filing an Accidental Death Report (ADR) as per procedure. Meanwhile, expressing shock at the death of the prominent businessman, Mumbai Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the fatal accident.

