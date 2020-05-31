Cyclonic storm likely to hit coastal Gujarat, Maharashtra next week, warns IMD

The weather agency has said that the depression is likely to move northwards and reach the north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3.

A low-pressure area is formed over the Arabian Sea and Lakhshwadeep which is likely to further into a cyclonic storm and reach the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD, said.

Several areas are likely to receive very heavy rainfall including south coastal Maharashtra for June 2-4, on the north coast on June 2-3 and in Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli on June 3-5.

The weather agency has said that the depression is likely to move northwards and reach the north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3.

Sea conditions will be very rough and the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till June 4, IMD added.

The development comes less than a fortnight after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in several districts of Bengal and Odisha in the fiercest cyclone in the region in this century. As many as 91 people lost their lives while nearly ten million were rendered homeless.