Cyclonic storm damages over 1000 houses in Meghalaya

Over 1000 house in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district were affected in a cyclonic storm that ravaged the district on Thursday but there was no casualty, an official said. A senior district official told PTI, “Prima facie, 47 villages in the district were affected in the storm from where the damages to houses were reported.”

He said government properties were among those destroyed in the cyclonic storm, including a BDO office, a school, a public works department office and veterinary offices. All line departments were deployed for clearance and restoration works in the affected villages, he said. The district deputy commissioner held an emergency meeting with all the respective BDOs to take stock of the situation, the official added.

