Cyclonic storm brewing over east-central Arabian Sea; IMD issues alert for Goa, south Konkan and Karnataka

Coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa, and South Konkan region are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 24 hours after IMD predicted a cyclonic storm brewing over east-central Arabian Sea.

"It is very likely to move east-northeastwards till October 25 evening. Then it is very likely to re-curve and move nearly westwards towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast with gradual intensification during subsequent 72 hours," IMD advisory stated.

According to ANI, the IMD also stated that the sea condition is likely to be very rough over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra, Goa and north Karnataka coasts with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

Fishermen have been advised by the IMD not to venture out into the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra - Goa - Karnataka coasts during the next 48 hours and also along off south Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian.

The Northeast monsoon arrived across the South Indian states like Tami Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Southern Andhra Pradesh and Union territory Puducherry on October 16th.

In the month of August, the state of Karnataka suffered heavy floods after incessant rains hit various parts of the state killing 48 people.