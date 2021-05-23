Cyclone Yaas: At review meet, PM asks for timely evacuation of people - Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's meeting

1. PM Modi directed officials to ensure timely evacuation of those in off-shore activities. He directed senior officers to work in close coordination with states to ensure the safe evacuation of people from high-risk areas.

2. He also instructed all concerned departments to ensure timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

3. The Prime Minister asked officials to ensure proper coordination and planning with state governments to ensure no disruptions in Covid treatment and vaccination in hospitals.

4. According to the PMO, PM Modi directed officials that advisories and instructions on do's and dont's during the cyclone be made available in easy-to-understand and local language to citizens of the affected districts.

5. He spoke about the need to involve various stakeholders i.e. coastal communities, industries by directly reaching out to them and sensitising them.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone is expected to cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 evening with the wind speed ranging 155-165 kmph and gusting to 185 kmph.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha.

The IMD has also warned of storm surge in coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha. The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with latest forecast to all states concerned, the PMO noted.

Cyclone Yaas preparation

As per the PMO release, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reviewing the situation on a 24X7 basis and is in touch with the State Governments/UTs and the Central Agencies concerned.

The MHA has already released first installment of SDRF in advance to all States.

The NDRF has pre-positioned 46 teams that are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment in 5 States/UT. In addition, 13 teams are being airlifted today for deployment and has kept 10 teams on standby.

Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Seven ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Units are on standby along the Eastern coast.

The Union Health Ministry has issued advisory to the States/UTs, likely to be affected, for health sector preparedness and response on Covid-19 in affected areas.