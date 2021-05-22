Cyclone Yaas: Meaning, pronunciation of name, country that named the storm

Cyclone Yaas is likely to form on May 22 over the north Andaman Sea and east-central Bay of Bengal, IMD said.

According to IMD data, the cyclone might reach very close to the border of Odisha and West Bengal. The low-pressure area that will eventually intensify into cyclone Yaas is likely to form on May 22 over the north Andaman Sea and east-central Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Over the years, India has been hit by various cyclones including Fani, Amphan, Vayu, Nisarga, among others. All these cyclones had different meanings and origins. Here is a guide to know more about Cyclone Yaas and how it got its name, what it means.

Which country named Cyclone Yaas?

The current cyclone, which will be called 'Cyclone Yaas' when it forms, is named by Oman, following a standard procedure. For the unversed, the cyclones are named by countries in the region on a rotational basis.

How can one pronounce Cyclone Yaas?

A lot of people misspell it as Yass or Yash. However, it is pronounced as 'Yass'.

Where did the name Yaas originate from?

The word 'Yaas' is reportedly originated from the Persian language and it means 'Jasmin' in English.

In other news, given the cyclonic storm Yaas, the fishermen of West Bengal have been advised not to venture into the sea from May 23 evening and advised those who are in the deep sea to return to the coast by May 23 morning.

The Odisha government, too, has issued high alert in all coastal and adjoining districts in the state given the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.