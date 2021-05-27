Cyclone Yaas impact: PM Modi to visit Odisha, Bengal on Friday, Mamata to attend review meeting

To review the impact of cyclone Yaas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday.

As per reports, the PM will first land in Bhubaneswar where he will hold a review meeting. He will then proceed for an aerial survey of the affected areas of Odisha's Balasore, and Bhadrak, and West Bengal's East Medinipur.

The Prime Minister has also planned to hold a review meeting in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend PM Modi’s Cyclone review meeting at Kalaikunda, West Midnapore district of the state. Thereafter, Banerjee will conduct her own aerial survey of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas district & East Midnapore.

Cyclone Yaas, which has now weakened into a "deep depression", made landfall between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha on early Wednesday, lay centred at 11.30 p.m. on May 26 over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha near latitude 22.4 degree north and longitude 85.8 degree east, about 60 km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 110 km south south-east of Ranchi in Jharkhand, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone is very likely to move further northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours.

As per the IMD's 2.30 a.m. report, the last hourly bulletin regarding 'Yaas', the cyclone had intensified near the centre with wind speeds of about 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

It moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during the past six hours.

As per the IMD forecast, the wind speed of the storm will decrease gradually becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during three hours over south Jharkhand and adjoining north Odisha.

The storm is bringing in light to moderate rainfall at most places in Odisha with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places over north interior areas of the state during the next 12 hours.

In West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura is likely during the next 12 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jharkhand is expected during the next 24 hours.

(With IANS inputs)