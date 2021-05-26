Cyclone Yaas: 22 NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in Bihar, Mumbai Airport cancels 6 flights

As Super Cyclone Yaas hit coastal areas of Odisha on Wednesday morning, several state governments have taken precautions to minimise the damage.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has deployed 22 teams of NDRF and SDRF in districts adjoining Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The meteorological department predicts heavy rainfall in the state with strong winds at the speed of 80 to 100 kmph expected from Thursday morning. It has also alerted people of Bihar to stay away from open spaces, trees to avoid getting struck by lightning. The effect of Yaas can be witnessed in districts of Katihar, Khagaria, Madhepura, Saharsa, Supaul, Nawada, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Vaishali.

On the other hand, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday also cancelled six flights between Mumbai to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata due to Cyclone Yaas. The flights to other regions will continue to operate as per schedule, the airport spokesperson said. All passengers have been requested to reconfirm schedules with their respective airlines before making travel plans.

The landfall process of the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas centred about 50 kilometers south -southeast of Balasore began this morning. Coastal parts of West Bengal and Odisha were hit with strong winds and heavy rain. The cyclone will reach Jharkhand tomorrow, according to the weather department.

The landfall has created widespread damage in different areas of East Midnapore and the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been in the control room all through the night and has been monitoring the storm personally said, "We have evacuated more than 15 lakh people and the process of evacuation is still on".