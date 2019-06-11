Cyclone 'Vayu' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said Tuesday.

The weathermen also said the speed of "Vayu" has increased to 17 km per hour in the last six hours of the evening.

The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat which would receive a widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas on June 13.

The department has warned fishermen against venturing into sea as the cyclonic storm is getting intensified.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of June 13," as per Mumbai

regional office, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone is located in the Arabian Sea, about 350 km west-northwest of Goa, 410 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 530 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat), it said.