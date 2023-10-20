Cyclone Tej: Mumbai on alert, here's all you need to know

Mumbai on alert as IMD warns of possible cyclone in Arabian Sea.

Mumbai is currently under a cyclone alert, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about potential weather changes in the Maharashtra city due to a potential cyclonic storm developing in the Arabian Sea.

According to the IMD's latest weather update on Monday, a low-pressure area is expected to form in the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea within the next 48 hours.

It's worth noting that the period from October to December is considered favorable for cyclone development in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, primarily due to warmer ocean temperatures.

Should a tropical storm form in the Indian Ocean, it will be named "Tej" following the naming conventions for cyclones in the Indian Ocean region. However, at this moment, the likelihood of the system intensifying into a cyclonic storm is not exceptionally high.

"A low-pressure area has formed over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea in the morning of October 18. To move West-Northwestwards and intensify into a depression around October 21," the weather office wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2022, there were no tropical storms in the Arabian Sea during the post-monsoon season, while the Bay of Bengal experienced two tropical storms, namely Sitrang and Mandous.

Cyclones in the Arabian Sea tend to have uncertain paths and timelines, as reported by Skymet Weather. Typically, once these cyclones reach the central parts of the Arabian Sea, they tend to head towards Somalia, the Gulf of Aden, Yemen, and Oman. However, there have been instances where cyclones took an unexpected turn and moved toward the Gujarat and Pakistan coastlines.

In the midst of these weather concerns, Mumbai experienced a high temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, marking the highest October temperature recorded this year. The Santacruz observatory of the IMD, responsible for monitoring weather parameters in Mumbai's suburbs, noted this temperature. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory, which tracks similar parameters for the island city, registered a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius.