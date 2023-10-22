Headlines

Navratri Day 8: Maa Mahagauri puja vidhi, colour, mantras, significance

Cyclone Tej likely to transform into severe cyclonic storm by today; check details

Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran factor: Threat of a two-front war for Israel

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut, asks '10 saal baad kya kar rahi ho', actress reacts- Watch

NIC should release details of all MPs' login locations: Mahua Moitra

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navratri Day 8: Maa Mahagauri puja vidhi, colour, mantras, significance

Cyclone Tej likely to transform into severe cyclonic storm by today; check details

Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran factor: Threat of a two-front war for Israel

7 superfoods to prevent kidney stones

Biggest victory margin in ODI World Cup history

Health benefits of green chillies 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut, asks '10 saal baad kya kar rahi ho', actress reacts- Watch

Kriti Sanon reacts to sister Nupur Sanon's performance in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao: 'Super confident debut'

'Tu acting karlega?': Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to UT69, says 'flying chappal came at my face'

HomeIndia

India

Cyclone Tej likely to transform into severe cyclonic storm by today; check details

The storm over the Arabian Sea is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around the early morning of October 25.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cyclone 'Tej' has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to transform into a severe cyclonic storm by October 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm over the Arabian Sea is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around the early morning of October 25.

"SCS TEJ over SW Arabian Sea about 550 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen).To intensify into VSCS during the next 24 hours. To cross Yemen Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) & Salalah (Oman) around the early morning of 25 October," posted IMD on X.

The Met Department on Friday that the depression over the Southwest Arabian Sea has intensified into a deep depression (DD), further noting that it can intensify into a cyclonic storm (CS) over the Southwest Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours.

It further said that the cyclonic storm can further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) during October 22 evening. Taking to 'X', IMD said, "The Depression over SW Arabian Sea intensified into DD about 880 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen). To intensify into a CS over SW Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours and further intensify into a SCS in the evening of 22nd Oct. To cross Oman-Yemen coasts bet Salalah (Oman) & Al Ghaidah (Yemen)."

READ | Delhi-NCR: Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’, Centre invokes measures under GRAP Stage II

Earlier, the weather department said that a low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 22 and would continue moving north-north-westwards towards South Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts, it said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Divorce from Shilpa Shetty?': Raj Kundra hints at separation, requests fans to give some time, netizens react

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

7th Pay Commission: Centre raises DA by 4%; here's all you need to know about salary increase, calculation

Meet second-richest Indian manager, IIT dropout who is richer than company's CEO; has net worth of Rs 15800 crore

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Mannara Chopra, wishes Bigg Boss 17 contestant with throwback childhood photo

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE