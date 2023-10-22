Headlines

Cyclone Tej intensifies into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm': IMD

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Tej' over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, the IMD said on Sunday.

ANI

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 10:41 PM IST

Cyclone 'Tej' brewing over the southwest Arabian Sea has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

"The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Tej' over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm," the IMD said on X (formerly Twitter).

The weather agency said that the cyclone will cross over the Yemen-Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around the early hours of October 25.

"The WML (Well Marked Low Pressure Area) over the Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 2330 IST of October 21 over westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 620 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 780 km south of Digha (West Bengal), and 900 km SSW of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," IMD added.

Meanwhile, a depression has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is likely to further intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, as per IMD.

"It is likely to move northwestwards during the next 12 hours, then recurve and move north-northeastwards during the subsequent 3 days towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts," IMD said.

In June, Cyclone 'Biparjoy', which originated in the Arabian Sea, ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra in Gujarat, leaving a trail of destruction.

