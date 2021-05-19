Cyclone Tauktae: PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to review situation

PM Modi will leave Delhi at 9:30 am today and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu today to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will leave Delhi at 9:30 am today and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad after the aerial survey.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has informed that at least 13 people died due to accidents under the impact of the cyclone. Power supply has been disrupted in 5,951 villages in the state. As many as 69,429 power poles in the state have been damaged due to the cyclone, while 674 roads in Gujarat were temporarily closed due to falling trees.

"Cyclonic Storm Tauktae is over the Gujarat region. It is about 120 km south-southeast of Deesa, and 35 km west of Ahmedabad and 80 km east-northeast of Surendranagar. It is likely to weaken into a deep depression within three hours," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in the western state of Gujarat late on Monday, had also hit power supply in 2,400 villages in the state as a thousand electricity pylons were damaged, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said in a media address.

"Heavy rains and wind speeds of up to 100-110 kmph (62-68 mph) are continuing at many places, and the whole administration remains on standby to deal with any situation," he had added.

The cyclone which was categorised as "extremely severe" weakened to a "very severe" storm after making landfall, the Indian Meteorological Department had said on Tuesday.