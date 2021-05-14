Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF deploys 53 teams to tackle possible after-effects, red alert in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that a cyclonic disturbance will be formed over Lakshadweep and the Arabian Sea in the next 36 hours, bringing heavy rains to the southern parts of the country. Due to the cyclonic disturbance, a high-intensity cyclone will reach the Gujarat coast by May 18.

After the cyclonic warning, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed 53 teams to tackle possible after-effects of cyclone 'Tauktae' that is developing in the Arabian Sea. Out of the 53 teams, 24 have been pre-deployed or stationed on the ground while the rest are on stand-by.

Cyclone Tauktae, forming over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep, will intensify into a cyclonic storm on May 16, triggering heavy rains in parts of the country. As many as 142 fishing boats returned to the Raigad shore in Maharashtra on Friday amid the Indian Meteorological Department’s warning about a cyclonic storm that is likely to hit parts of Mumbai and Konkan by May 16, an official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' alert for Kerala today and for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Saturday. IMD has also issued a heavy rain warning in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat in view of the rapid intensification of Cyclone Tauktae.

Kerala government has issued a code red alert on 8 districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. The first cyclonic storm of 2021, Tauktae's name has been given by Myanmar meaning gecko.