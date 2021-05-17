Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai witnesses light rain with gusty winds, storm to hit Gujarat coast soon

A light spell of rain and gusty winds was witnessed in the early hours of Monday because of Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 75-85 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri during the next three hours.

It is predicted a maximum of 36 degrees and a minimum of 27-degree temperature for the day with a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds in the city with a possibility of heavy falls at isolated places. The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts.

The Indian Coast Guard has informed that 4526 fishing boats of Maharashtra and 2258 boats of Gujarat which were out at sea have safely returned to the harbour, given Cyclone Tauktae. All the ashore, afloat, and aviation units were put on high alert and by the time 'Tauktae' as the storm was to be called, eventually formed in Lakshadweep seas, ICG Ships and aircraft had already alerted fishing boats as well as merchant vessels in the possible route of the storm.

According to a press release by the government on India, Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to move 'north-north-westwards' and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during the early hours of May 18. "It will move as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph," it read.

The pre-emptive measures by ICG continue with full steam with a focus on the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat as the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Tauktae' travels northwards and is predicted to make landfall at Gujarat coast on the morning of May 18.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday informed that the cyclone is nearing towards south-southeast of Diu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to assess the preparedness of States and Central ministries to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.