Cyclone Tauktae: 4 dead, several villages hit in Karnataka; yellow alert issued for Gujarat coast

Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Sunday (May 16) morning and it is expected that the cyclone would intensify further by May 18.

According to IMD, Cyclone Tauktae is currently centered about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat) and it would hit Gujarat coast by May 18. The government has cancelled many flights and trains in view of the cyclone. Teams of Navy, IAF, NDRF, SDRF have been deployed across the coastal states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and several others for rescue operations.

It is expected that Mumbai would start receiving rainfall from Sunday afternoon. An Orange alert has been issued by the IMD which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, PM Modi reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and the concerned agencies and directed them to carry on safe evacuation of people without wasting any time.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a review meeting with the CMs of Gujarat, Maharashtra & Administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, to assess preparedness of States/ UT & Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned, to hold discussions over the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

According to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over 6 districts, 3 coastal districts and 3 Malnad districts in the past 24 hours and 4 people have lost their lives. The KSDMA said that 73 villages have been affected due