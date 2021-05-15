Cyclone Tauktae: Storm likely to intensify today, severe floods predicted in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

With Cyclone Tauktae intensifying into a cyclonic storm today, severe floods have been predicted for the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Due to the deep depression formed over Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea that intensified into a cyclonic storm Tauktae over the archipelago and adjoining southeast east-central Arabian Sea moving northwards, has caused huge damage to the coastal areas in Kerala.

With Cyclone Tauktae intensifying into a cyclonic storm today, severe floods have been predicted for the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Water levels are likely to reach 'danger' and highest flood levels, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said on Saturday.

Even though the depression is approximately around 290km away from Kannur, on account of the heavy rains across the state, and with the sea turning rough, the state government has been forced to open numerous camps across the state to move people to safety.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state has put in place all precautionary measures to face any calamity arising out of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Kerala: Heavy rain continues in several parts of the state, visuals from Malappuram district. Red Alert today in the district. pic.twitter.com/wPdEYL70ek — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

As of 8 am this morning, rivers Manimala, Achankovil in Kerala, and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu continued to flow in a 'severe situation', all three above their danger levels. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

IMD has forecasted that for the next three hours thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speed reaching 40kmph is likely at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts in Kerala and over Lakshadweep area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted a 'yellow message' on Saturday morning where it issued a cyclone alert for the Gujarat and Diu coasts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also told officials to be vigilant and well equipped especially near coastal areas.